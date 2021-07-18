218,706 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 218,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

