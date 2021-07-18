2,260 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

