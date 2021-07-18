22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

