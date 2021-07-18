$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post $272.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NPO traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,670. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

