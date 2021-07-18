28,710 Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

