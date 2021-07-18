$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.71. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

