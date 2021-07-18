$3.87 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $3.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $196.14. 4,920,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $141.88 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

