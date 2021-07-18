3,358 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $98.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.