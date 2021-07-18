36,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.22% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

