$395.15 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $395.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Titan International by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 357,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

