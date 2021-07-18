44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 14,860,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,918. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

