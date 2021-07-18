44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,381,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

