44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,179. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.