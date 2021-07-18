44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $168.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,287. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

