44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,028 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,551. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

