4,563 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,582,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.