$484.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $484.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.20 million and the lowest is $468.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $349.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 427,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.