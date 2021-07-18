533,783 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 533,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

