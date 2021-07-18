$57.92 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $57.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.11 million. Radius Health posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $254.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Radius Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 261,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,268. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

