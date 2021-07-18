$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

