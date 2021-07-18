66,065 Shares in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.00% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BRF opened at $23.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

