6,693 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after acquiring an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

