$675.45 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to announce $675.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $679.90 million. Allegion posted sales of $589.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 1,083,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,665. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

