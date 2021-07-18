7,024 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kennametal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of KMT opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.