75,000 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Purchased by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cactus by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cactus by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

WHD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 361,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

