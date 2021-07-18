82,400 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,128. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.