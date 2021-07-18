8,301 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.