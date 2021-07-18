8,494 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

