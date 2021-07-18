869,424 Shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Acquired by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 869,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

