A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 1,461 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 54,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

