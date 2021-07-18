A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 1,461 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.
Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. 54,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $57.63.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.
