AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbCellera Biologics.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,300,000. SB Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,245,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32.

AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

