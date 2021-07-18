AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,144,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

