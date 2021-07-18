Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 29,577 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.53 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.