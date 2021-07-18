Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCYY shares. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.