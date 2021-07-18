ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.23

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $605,715.22 and $5,271.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

