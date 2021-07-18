AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.