Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

