Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Egon Durban Sells 117,468 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Egon Durban sold 117,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,724,481.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 731,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

