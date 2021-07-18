Aditus Market Cap Reaches $92,948.06 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $92,948.06 and approximately $110,638.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aditus has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

