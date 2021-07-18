Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Cut to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $2,615.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,501.00 and a 52 week high of $2,738.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,333.05.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

