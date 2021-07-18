AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.