AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $11.93 on Friday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

