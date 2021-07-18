Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

