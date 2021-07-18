AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE MITT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

