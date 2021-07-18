Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Purchases $105,000.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director John L. Workman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 313,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,702. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

