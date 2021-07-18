Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,154 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $23,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

AGYS stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

