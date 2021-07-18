AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 58.2% in June

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AGLXY opened at $6.09 on Friday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

