Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.95.

Shares of AEM opened at C$77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$81.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

