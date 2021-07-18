AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

