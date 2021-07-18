Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.67.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

